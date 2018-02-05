‘Super Bowl Selfie’ kid becomes internet sensation after Justin Timberlake’s halftime show

MILWAUKEE – A 13-year-old boy became an instant viral sensation Super Bowl Sunday.

Ryan McKenna was among the thousands of football fans in the stands when Justin Timberlake danced his way to the section he was sitting in.

While on live TV, McKenna snapped a selfie with JT during his Super Bowl LII halftime performance “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,’” McKenna told TwinCities.com. “I just went for it.”

Soon after, McKenna said his phone alerts went crazy with friends texting him that the internet dubbed him “selfie kid” on Twitter.

Twitter followers were quick to share memes of McKenna, who looked down at his phone right after the selfie was snapped, FOX 8 reported.

He told Good Morning America that he had a video going on his phone at the time, and his phone shut off. He said that’s why he was looking down at his phone right after snapping the selfie.

McKenna flew in for the game from his home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Sunday. He and his family were to fly back Monday morning — but after McKenna’s new-found popularity and his GMA appearance, the trip home has been delayed a bit.