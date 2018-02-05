2 North County gas stations drop gas prices Monday

SAN DIEGO – Two North County gas stations will be selling gasoline at reduced prices Monday as part of a signature drive for a campaign that aims to reverse recently enacted fuel taxes.

On Monday morning, station owner Linda O’Brien will lower prices at her Mobil gas station — located at 310 Encinitas Blvd in Encinitas — to $2.49 per gallon between 7 and 9 a.m. Customers filling their tanks can sign a petition for a ballot referendum to repeal the new taxes.

Between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday, a Shell station at 2509 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad will sell gasoline for $1.99 per gallon.

In November, gas taxes in the state of California went up by 12 cents. For diesel, the price jumped 20 cents.

Former San Diego city councilman Carl DeMaio is behind the campaign to hold a ballot referendum on the taxes.

DeMaio will host his KOGO-AM radio show, The DeMaio Report, during the afternoon signature-gathering event.