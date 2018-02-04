× Man hospitalized after being struck by car in Loma Portal

SAN DIEGO – A man was being hospitalized Sunday after he apparently walked out in front of a car in the Loma Portal neighborhood of Point Loma.

At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man stepped out in front of a Ford Focus traveling west in the 2700 block of Chatsworth Boulevard, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian suffered “serious head injuries” and was taken to a hospital. His identity was not released.

The driver was identified only as a 27-year-old man.

Police were looking into the cause of the crash.