Former Chargers general manager elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO – Bobby Beathard, the San Diego Chargers general manager from 1990-99 who built the franchise’s lone team to reach the Super Bowl, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday.

Beathard, the contributor finalist, received at least 80 percent positive vote from the Selection Committee meeting in Minneapolis on the eve of Super Bowl LII.

Beathard was the Miami Dolphins director of player personnel from 1972- 77, a span during which they won two Super Bowls. He was general manager of the Washington Redskins in 1978-89, assembling teams that also won two Super Bowls.

Beathard began his front-office career as a scout with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963. He remained with the team through 1967. Beathard was a scout for the Atlanta Falcons from 1968-71.

John Lynch, a Torrey Pines High School alumnus for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1993-2003 and the Denver Broncos from 2004-07, was a finalist for the fifth consecutive year, but was among the first five modern era finalists eliminated from the initial 15.

Both of the senior finalists — Jerry Kramer, a guard with the Green Bay Packers from 1958-68, and Robert Brazile, a linebacker with the Houston Oilers from 1975-84, were elected.

The modern era finalists elected were Brian Dawkins, a safety with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1996-2008 and Denver Broncos from 2009-11, Ray Lewis, a linebacker with the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2012, Randy Moss, a receiver with five teams from 1998-2012, Terrell Owens, a receiver with five teams from 1996-2010, and Brian Urlacher, a linebacker with the Chicago Bears from 2000-2012.