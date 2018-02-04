× 5 men rob Nordstrom store in Fashion Valley

SAN DIEGO – Police were searching for five people who fled with stolen merchandise from a store in the Fashion Valley mall Sunday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., five men — one of them armed with mace — entered a Chanel boutique inside Nordstrom, grabbed several purses and ran out, according to Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspects were seen leaving the mall in a small sedan, possibly a Honda, Delimitros said.

All five were described as black men wearing dark hoodies.

Robbery detectives were investigating the crime.