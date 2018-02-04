× 1 person dead after crash on I-15

SAN DIEGO – One person died after a car struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 15 near Mira Mesa Sunday.

It happened in the southbound High Occupancy Vehicle lanes of I-15 just north of Mira Mesa Boulevard at about 3 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver reportedly was out of the vehicle, lying in lanes of traffic, and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

It’s unclear if the victim died at the scene or at the hospital. There is no information so far if other vehicles were involved or if there were other people injured.

The southbound HOV lanes were closed for the investigation.