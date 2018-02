Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tara Butcher’s life was changed 13 years ago after she was hit by a car going 72 miles an hour.

She went from being a normal 22-year old to being internally decapitated, shattering one leg and losing the other.

Today she is an active member of the Challenged Athletes Foundation running the NYC Marathon, Climbing Mt.

Kilimanjaro, and Mt. Whitney. Now she’s taking on a new challenge in NYC... The Empire State Building Climb-Up!