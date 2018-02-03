× San Diego County average gas price highest since September 2015

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose six-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.41, its highest amount since September 2015.

The average price has risen 19 consecutive days, increasing 19.8 cents, including 1.7 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.5 cents more than one week ago, 28.3 cents higher than one month ago and 53.4 cents greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 28.8 cents since the start of the year.

“Oil industry analysts reported this week that part of the price surge includes the higher costs of producing the summer blend of gasoline, even though that blend is not required for use in California gas pumps for two more months,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“The California Energy Commission also reports this week that the state’s gasoline production has dropped by about 12 percent in the last two weeks as refinery maintenance season begins. Along with higher oil costs, these factors are pushing up gas prices and prompting more investment in California gasoline futures, which further increases prices.”