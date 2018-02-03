× Police increase presence in Chicano Park as group holds “Patriot Picnic”

SAN DIEGO – Police were increasing their presence in Chicano Park Saturday as a group gathered at the landmark to hold a “Patriot Picnic” demonstration.

The group, Bordertown Patriots, is demonstrating near the park’s colorful murals depicting various elements of Mexican and Mexican-American culture.

Protesters said they would like to raise the American flag over the site, which otherwise flies a flag of Aztlan — the legendary homeland of the Aztecs.

“…it should not be tolerated to fly only one foreign flag in a city owned park without the accompanying American flag while idolizing enemies of the nation and displaying openly un-American murals that teach children they live in the `wrong’ country,” Bordertown Patriots said in a press release.

Counterprotesters were also expected at the park. Officers were stationed throughout the area and were monitoring the situation.

No clashes between opposing groups had been reported as of 10 a.m., when the event was scheduled to begin.