Man killed, woman injured in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A man died and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were struck by a pickup truck while walking on a San Diego sidewalk, authorities said.

It happened at 6:27 p.m. in the 6400 block of Parkside Avenue, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

The 23-year-old man driving the truck failed to negotiate the curve at Beatrice Street and drove onto the north sidewalk, Zwibel said.

A 67-year-old man died at the scene and a 55-year-old woman was hospitalized, he said.

The driver got out of the pickup truck and left the scene but witnesses followed him and directed officers to him, Zwibel said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.