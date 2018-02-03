$165K in jewelry stolen from John Stamos’ fiancée Caitlin McHugh ahead of wedding

LOS ANGELES — Caitlin McHugh, John Stamos’ fiancee, had thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The pregnant McHugh reported the burglary from her Beverly Hills Hotel room Friday night, police said.

Detectives say the burglar accessed the unoccupied room by an unknown means and stole about $165,000 worth of jewelry.

The burglary comes before McHugh and Stamos’ wedding, which is scheduled for this weekend, TMZ reported.

This case comes on the heels of numerous other celebrity burglaries in the Beverly Hills and San Fernando Valley areas, including star boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., rap artist Niki Minaj and Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said there is no connection between these burglaries, according to a March 2017 Los Angeles Times report. Officials are still unsure if there is any link.

Anyone with information about Friday’s burglary is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department Detective Bureau at 310-285-2158.