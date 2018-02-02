Woman fractures hip when bicycles collide near Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — A 69-year-old bicyclist fractured her hip when she became entangled with another rider and fell off her bicycle while riding near Mission Bay’s De Anza Cove, police said.

The injury accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of De Anza Road as the victim rode next to a 70-year-old man southbound on the waterfront roadway, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

“At some point the female’s right foot got stuck in the male’s bicycle spokes,” Heims said. “She fell on her left side, fracturing her left hip.”

The victim was taken to a hospital for the injury. The man was not injured, Heims said. The police department’s traffic division was investigating the crash.