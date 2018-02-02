RV fire spreads to house in Chollas Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A two-alarm fire erupted Friday morning at a home in San Diego's Chollas Creek neighborhood, sending a plume of thick black smoke into the air over a residential neighborhood, an elementary school and a radio communications tower.

A recreational vehicle caught fire and then spread to the home at 5091 Kalmia Street around 8:35 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Kalmia Street in the area is a short cul-de-sac near Altadena Avenue and Pirotte Drive.

More than a dozen fire engines, a firefighting helicopter and several water tenders were dispatched to the scene along with paramedics, investigators and other personnel and apparatus, according to an SDFD incident log. No injuries were reported.

"It's out, no one (was) inside, they got out on their own," Munoz said a little after 9 a.m.

Footage from news helicopters at the scene showed thick black smoke billowing into the air as flames shot from the roof of the home, which was at the end of the dead-end street and next to a field with the radio tower. Oak Park Elementary School sits just a few blocks away, though there was no danger to the school.

News footage showed the home's yard riddled with lawn ornaments, apparent trash and other items, and a firefighter at the scene told dispatchers it appeared to be a "hoarder house."