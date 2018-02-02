Real-life heroes casted in ’15:17 to Paris’ say Clint Eastwood kept storyline authentic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone risked their lives to save others by stopping a terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train are now in San Diego.

The three friends stopped by FOX 5 San Diego to discuss starring in the new movie "The 15:17 to Paris" and how it was to work with director Clint Eastwood.

"We went in with no [acting] experience and asked [Eastwood] if we should take acting lessons. He said, 'no, you don't want to do that. We want it to look natural,'" Stone said.

They said Eastwood, who they referred to as "boss" on set, was open to hearing from them. They felt comfortable telling him when the storyline needed to be corrected to maintain the authenticity of the story.

"We wanted to make it authentic. I credit Mr. Eastwood - he did not want to 'Hollywood' it up or add movie magic to it. He thought the story was good enough on its own," Sadler said. "When we saw the train scene and the whole movie, we looked at each other and said, 'that's it.'"

The three 25-year-olds have quite the personalities and they said their chemistry was apparent in the film.

"We are life-long friends so we have this dynamic that's interesting and comes out in the film," Sadler said.

“The 15:17 to Paris” tells the real-life story of what happened in the early evening of August 21, 2015.

The film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack.

