Popular supermarket closes due to health code violations

SAN DIEGO -- A popular Normal Heights supermarket is closed due to health code violations.

Pancho Villa was ordered to shut its doors Wednesday after county health inspectors said they found multiple violations inside.

According to the inspection report, "too numerous to count live and dead cockroaches" were found in areas like the bakery and deli. Health inspectors said they found rat and mouse droppings in the corn tortilla shelving area and two watermelons with visible gnaw marks.

The report also said a sink had "no paper towels or hand soap available for use."

"It catches me a little off guard,” Tyler Getz said.

“It's definitely something I wasn’t expecting because I do shop here a lot,” Serene Saudi said.

Health officials said the store must remain closed until all the issues are resolved and it is reinspected.

Customers FOX 5 spoke with said despite what they know now, they will be back when the doors reopen.

“Some people can get all skirmish about anything -- not me,” Connie Stern said. "I don’t have any problem coming back here."

“Their food is fabulous. I’ve never gotten sick so I’ll probably come back,” Tyler Getz said.

FOX 5 reached out to Pancho Villa but a manager could not be reached for comment.