Police search for gunman after 2 women found dead in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A homicide investigation was underway Friday morning after police found two bodies with gunshot wounds in a Chula Vista home.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. when Chula Vista police received reports of shots fired at a home in the 2700 block of Apricot Court. The two victims were women, investigators said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous. Authorities did not release the identity or description of the gunman.

This is a developing story.