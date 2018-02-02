Police search for gunman after 2 women found dead in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A homicide investigation was underway Friday morning after police found two bodies with gunshot wounds in a Chula Vista home.
The incident was reported around 3 a.m. when Chula Vista police received reports of shots fired at a home in the 2700 block of Apricot Court. The two victims were women, investigators said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous. Authorities did not release the identity or description of the gunman.
This is a developing story.
32.632401 -116.940805