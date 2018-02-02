Super Bowl Battle of the Bands: Which song should the FOX 5 team dance to for Dance Party Friday?

Police search for gunman after 2 women found dead in Chula Vista

Posted 5:12 AM, February 2, 2018, by and , Updated at 05:46AM, February 2, 2018

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A homicide investigation was underway Friday morning after police found two bodies with gunshot wounds in a Chula Vista home.

The incident was reported around 3 a.m. when Chula Vista police received reports of shots fired at a home in the 2700 block of Apricot Court. The two victims were women, investigators said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.  Authorities did not release the identity or description of the gunman.

This is a developing story.

