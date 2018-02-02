Marine dies when car crashes off freeway

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — A Marine was found dead early Friday morning in an apparent single-vehicle crash on the far northern end of Camp Pendleton, the California Highway Patrol said.

A little after midnight, a passing motorist spotted a gray Mazda 3 sedan that appeared to have crashed down an embankment off Cristianitos Road east of El Camino Real, CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

Inside the vehicle, a 27-year-old man who lived on the Marine Corps base was found unresponsive, Latulippe said.

“The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a tree,” Latulippe said. “Fire personnel responded to the scene to assist and provide medical attention. The male driver died at the scene.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when the crash occurred or if drug or alcohol impairment were factors in the accident, Latulippe said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has other information about the Marine’s death was asked to call the CHP’s Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.