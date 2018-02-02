Former border agent convicted of federal gun charges

SAN DIEGO — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent was convicted by a federal jury Friday in San Diego of seven counts of illegal transportation of firearms and one count of possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Martin Rene Duran, 48, of Chula Vista was found guilty following a three-day trial, according to Kelly Thornton, the director of media relations for the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.

“According to evidence presented at trial, Duran purchased seven firearms in Arizona in 2011, 2013 and 2014,” Thornton said. “Duran made these purchases using an Arizona driver’s license with an address where he never lived and claimed Arizona residency even though he resided in California.

“At the time of the execution of a federal search warrant in October 2015, Duran was in possession of multiple firearms that were illegal in California and one short-barreled rifle.”

Duran is due to be sentenced on April 30. He is facing a five-year prison sentence, $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release following his release from prison for each conviction of illegal transportation of a firearm and a 10-year sentence, $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release for the conviction of possession of unregistered firearm, Thornton said.

“Federal law enforcement officers are not above the law,” U.S. Attorney Adam L. Braverman said. “All citizens are required to abide by the laws of the United States.”