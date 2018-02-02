× Body of suspect in Chula Vista double-murder found in L.A. County

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The body of the suspect in the pre-dawn murder of two women in Chula Vista was found Friday in Los Angeles, police reported.

The suspect, David Bell, called 911 shortly after 3 a.m., telling emergency dispatchers he just murdered two women, Chula Vista police said. Bell told dispatchers it happened at a dwelling in the 2700 block of Apricot Court, which is just west of Lower Otay Lake near the Olympic Training Center.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of a man in a car matching the description of Bell’s vehicle in a parking lot in the city of Norwalk at about 9 a.m., sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Arias told KTLA. The Chula Vista Police Department had been tracking Bell and notified authorities in Norwalk that he might be in the area.

Bell had apparently shot himself in his car, police said.

Officers responded to that townhome — just south of Olympic Parkway in the Greystone at Eastlake Vistas community — where they found the garage of the three-story dwelling open and began conducting a welfare check, Chula Vista police Lt. Eric Thunberg told reporters at the scene. In separate bedrooms on the third floor, officers found two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Neighbors told police they heard between six to seven shots, Thunberg said. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else reported the shooting before Bell.

The victims were identified as 39-year-old Aura Mancilla and her aunt, Patricia Garcia, 58. Mancilla may have been in a relationship with Bell, Thunberg said.

Nobody else was found inside the home, and police had yet to conduct a thorough search for a possible weapon as of about 6 a.m. while they waited for the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office to respond.

Bell was described as a roughly 5-foot-6-inch, 200 pound man who is a known drug user, has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Thunberg did not provide a possible motive for the killing but said Bell apparently stayed at the townhome from time to time, and there were no signs of a break-in or forced entry.