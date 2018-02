WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy added 200,000 jobs in January, and wage growth picked up significantly.

The unemployment rate stayed at 4.1%, the lowest in 17 years.

Wages grew 2.9% compared with a year earlier.

Consumer confidence has been high and, in general, Americans aren’t worried about losing their jobs.

“Life is generally good for the U.S. consumer,” said Paul Donovan, global chief economist at UBS Wealth Management.