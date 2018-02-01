× Suspect arrested after man shot, killed outside Albertsons

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was behind bars Thursday in connection with a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man last month during a brawl outside an East County supermarket.

Thomas Christopher Jackson, 28, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering Aurice Turk of Spring Valley in the 9800 block of Campo Road in Casa de Oro, according to sheriff’s officials.

About 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, deputies responding to a report of a group of men fighting near an Albertsons store in the neighborhood south of Mount Helix found Turk suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Rich Williams said. Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The lieutenant did not disclose what led detectives to identify Jackson as a suspect in the case.