?>

State media: Fidel Castro’s eldest son takes own life

Posted 6:09 PM, February 1, 2018, by

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, son of former Cuban President Fidel Castro, presents two books of his about technology and science at the XIX International Book Fair in Havana on February 12, 2009. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)

Fidel Castro’s eldest son took his own life Thursday, Cuban state media reported.

Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart, known as “Fidelito” or little Fidel, had been receiving treatment for depression in Cuba for “several months,” the state-run Cubadebate website reported.

Castro Diaz-Balart, 68, was the only son of the late former Cuban president and his first wife, Mirta Diaz-Balart.

Mirta Diaz-Balart’s nephew, Mario Diaz-Balart, is currently a Florida congressman and staunch foe of the Cuban government.

Related stories