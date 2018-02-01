× Shake Shack to open 2 new restaurants in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The premium burger, beer and milkshake chain Shake Shack is opening its third location in San Diego later this year and a fourth location is planned for 2019.

The chain will open what it describes as its flagship location on the corner of Grape and India streets in Little Italy, the company said.

“We’re thrilled by the prospect of bringing Shake Shack to Little Italy – a neighborhood at the very pulse of the city’s culinary movement,” said Andrew McCaughan, vice president of development for Shake Shack said. “Flanked by many other successful and highly respected restaurant concepts, we’re humbled by the opportunity to build a new community gathering place for the neighborhood.”

A fourth restaurant is planned on the southwest corner of Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real in the One Paseo development in Carmel Valley.

The first San Diego Shake Shack opened last year at the Westfield UTC mall. The second opened in December in Mission Valley at 675 Camino De La Reina.

Shake Shack began in New York in 2004 and arrived in California only recently. It currently has five restaurants in the Los Angeles area in addition to the two San Diego locations.