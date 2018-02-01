San Diego’s next police chief to be named Thursday

SAN DIEGO – Mayor Kevin Faulconer will announce the appointment of San Diego’s next police chief Thursday.

City officials have been searching for a successor for retiring police Chief Shelley Zimmerman.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m.

City Council’s Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee officials held six community forums, where officials solicited input from 340 San Diegans about what they wanted to see in their next police chief.

The top two priorities stated by the residents were addressing concerns of racial profiling and over-policing people of color. Transparency in the Police Department and community engagement were two other common items of importance, according to a staff report.