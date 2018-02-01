San Diego average gas price now highest since September 2015

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to its highest amount since Sept. 9, 2015, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.387.

The average price has risen 17 consecutive days, increasing 17.5 cents, including 1.2 cents on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.9 cents more than one week ago, 26.1 cents higher than one month ago and 53.9 cents greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 26.1 cents since the start of the year.