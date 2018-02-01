Miramar Marines return from deployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Nearly 200 Marines from the 3rd Aircraft Wing returned home Thursday from a seven-month deployment.

Families waited anxiously at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar as the Marines first took part in a flyover in MV-22s and CH 53s.

“I’m more nervous than anything because we haven’t seen him for seven months,” said Tiffany Hardy.

Hardy’s husband is one of 180 Marines from of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit that deployed to the Indo-Asia-Pacific, Horn of Africa, Middle East and the Mediterranean.

During the deployment, more than 4,500 marines and sailors of the America Amphibious Readiness Group and embarked 15th MEU conducted maritime security operations and military to military exchanges with partner nations in support of regional security, stability and the free flow of maritime commerce in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.