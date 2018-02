× Man who killed girlfriend as she held their baby sentenced

SAN DIEGO – A man was sentenced Thursday for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the back in their San Carlos apartment, as she was shielding their baby in her arms and standing near her 5-year-old son.

Rodrick Lamar Harris was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison. He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Vanessa Bobo.

Full story coming…