Man accused of recording video of women in Walmart restroom

SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a man suspected of using a cell phone to record video of women using the restroom at a Walmart store in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego.

Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police arrested 52-year-old Richard L. Shaw of National City at the store in the 4800 block of Shawline Street.

Police say the suspect hid in the restroom and recorded video of several women as they used the stall adjacent to him. A woman reported the man to store security, police said.

Police took the suspect’s phone, which they say contained evidence of other victims. Detectives want to talk to any women who used the restroom at the back of the store on Tuesday between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:35 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Women who call will be asked to give a description of the clothing they wore when they used the restroom.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Department Eastern Division at 858-495-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.