Chula Vista Bayfront plans in limbo five years after power plant implosion

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Five years ago, the South Bay Power Plant was imploded and the move was hailed as the beginning of the Chula Vista's Bayfront development.

But five years later, not one office, hotel room, restaurant nor park has been built.

Residents wonder if the project will ever become a reality.

"For the South Bay in particular, they've been hoping for a project on the waterfront for decades. Obviously, there's a great sense of frustration in the community," said Rafael Castellanos, Chairman of the Port of San Diego.

The Port of San Diego along with the City of Chula Vista and private developers are planning on building 535 acres of retail, housing, office space and public parks.

"It's going to be worth the wait. It's going to be something that redefines the waterfront. There's going to be a real wow factor," Castellanos said.

According to Castellanos, constructing a project of this magnitude takes time especially when you're building along the water.

"This is a $1 billion project if not more. It will create tens of thousands of construction and permanent jobs and generate a billion dollars of economic impact for the entire region."

Castellanos said the first structure to go up will be a 1600-bed hotel with convention center space that will break ground in early 2019 with completion set for 2021.