3 students injured after shooting at middle school in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES --

Two students were shot and at least one more was injured in a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake District on Thursday morning, and the suspected shooter is in custody, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department received a call of shots fired at a school in the 1500 block of West Second Street about 8:55 a.m., according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

He confirmed the original call was made at the middle school, which is located on the campus of Belmont High School, KTLA reported.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles School Police Department said two students were shot, and that the victims — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were transported to a local hospital.

The boy is in critical condition, while the girl is in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A 30-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries, but did not have a gunshot wound, fire officials said in an alert.

The suspect, a female student, is in custody, according to Bernal. LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar told KTLA the individual was found to have a weapon.

Sky5 aerial video showed two officers escorting an apparently handcuffed female on the campus, but it was unclear if she was the one considered a suspect in the incident.

Several other students were being brought of a classroom with their hands behind their back by officers, the aerial footage showed. They were being patted down by police before being released.

