SR 76 closed after fleeing suspect crashes into shuttle bus

PALA, Calif. — A pursuit involving sheriff’s deputies ended when a fleeing suspect crashed into a bus on state Route 76 near the Pala Casino, authorities said.

All lanes of Route 76 are closed in both directions.

The pursuit began around 4:15 p.m. when deputies tried to pull over a driver who had an outstanding felony warrant near Pala Mission Road. The driver sped off and about two minutes later crashed into a blue and white shuttle bus.

Helicopter video showed rescuers cutting the roof off of a mangles white SUV to extract an injured person. The condition of that person is not known.

The shuttle is a Lift bus operated by the North County Transit District to transport people with disabilities.

The driver and a passenger were the only occupants of the shuttle bus and neither was hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.