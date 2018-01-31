Series of outages leave 30,000 people without power near SDSU

SAN DIEGO – Parts of San Diego State University’s campus were left without power early Wednesday morning in a series of outages that left nearly 30,000 customers in the dark for roughly two hours in the eastern portion of San Diego.

San Diego Gas & Electric said an equipment malfunction caused the outages, which affected 29,333 customers mostly in the City Heights, Chollas Creek and Oak Park neighborhoods. Other affected neighborhoods included College, Rolando, Kensington and Talmadge.

Power in those neighborhoods went out just after 2 a.m., and SDG&E personnel later discovered the equipment malfunction, spokeswoman Elizabeth Beaver said. Power was restored to about 6,500 customers around 3:30 a.m. and to all customers just before 4:25 a.m.

The largest single outage affected 6,387 customers in the City Heights, Chollas Creek and Oak Park neighborhoods.