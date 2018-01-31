Puppies found in trash can available for adoption

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Two Chihuahua-mix puppies that were thrown away in a trash can will be available for adoption Thursday in Encinitas.

The dogs were discovered January 12 at the Old Town Transit Center and taken to the San Diego County animal shelter on Gaines Street. Veterinary staff determined the dogs were females, about seven weeks old, and appeared to be in good health.

A limited number of adoption applications for the puppies, now named “Brooks” and “Dunn,” can be submitted in-person starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rancho Coastal Humane Society. Potential adopters will meet with a counselor to be pre-approved in order to make an adoption appointment on Thursday,

The $195 adoption fees include the puppies’ medical exams, up-to-date vaccinations, spays and registered microchips.

For more information, call 760-753-6413 or visit SDpets.org.