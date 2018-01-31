× Man pleads guilty to hit-and-run that badly injured mother of 3

ENCINITAS, Calif. — An Encinitas man who left the scene of a crash that badly injured a mother of three near Moonlight Beach pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury.

Justin Walt Parker, 39, faces a maximum of two years in prison when he is sentenced March 12.

Parker turned himself in about two weeks after the Sept. 22 crash, which left 33-year-old Ashley Lane with a concussion and broken bones and caused her to suffer three strokes, according to sheriff’s officials.

Lane was crossing the street in the 100 block of Encinitas Boulevard when she was struck by a westbound white Ford F-150 pickup truck shortly before 7:30 p.m. last Sept. 22, Capt. John Maryon said.

According to witnesses, the driver stopped, got out of his vehicle and told bystanders the victim appeared to be all right, then got back behind the wheel of his truck and drove off.

Paramedics took Lane to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with serious head, spine, pelvic and limb injuries.

With “overwhelming help” from the public, investigators zeroed in on Parker and tracked down his truck at a custom automotive shop in Riverside. By then, the crash damage it sustained had been repaired, the captain said.