La Jolla residents upset with city’s response to bee infestation

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Dozens of residents along a street in La Jolla have been trying to deal with what they’re calling a dangerous bee problem.

The hive is in a palm tree on city property. City officials said they would take care of the hive, but instead of removing it , they simply put up a :"Beware of bees" sign.

Property manager Sunana Batra says she’s angry because she says the City of San Diego has failed to keep her tenants and other residents safe. Batra said she learned of the problem after several of her tenants complained of bees entering their units and even getting stung.

“It’s become a really dangerous situation,” said Batra. “One of my tenants has already been bit twice. She reported killing over a dozen bees that had gotten into her apartment."

Batra contacted and paid a private pest control company to remove the hive, but because the palm tree is on city property, the pest control people say they can’t touch it.

Resident Jerry Amsellem lives across the street from the hive.

"They enter through the top window," Amsellem said. "They come through the front window and they generally come and accumulate right here in front of the house."

Ansellem has been stung by the bees, and he became upset when he saw the city's warning sign.

“We’re not the only ones that got stung out here ,” said Amsellem. "A few residents have."

Batra contacted Councilwoman Barbara Bry. Bry’s representative sent an email saying the problem would be taken care of, but instead of removing the hive, the city put up the warning sign.

“I’m worried for my tenants and I don’t want anybody to get stung, because all I can do is what’s on my property,” said Batra. “The fact that the city at this point hasn’t taken any proactive measures other than putting out a sign -- to me -- feels like a failure.”

For now residents will continue to just shut their windows and avoid the bees as best they can.

FOX 5 contacted Councilwoman Bry’s office. They say they are working to remedy the issue by having the hive removed as soon as possible.