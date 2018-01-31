CDC director resigns following tobacco stocks controversy

WASHINGTON — Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned from her position on Wednesday.

The move comes one day after POLITICO reported Fitzgerald’s purchase of tobacco stock after she assumed the position of the nation’s public health agency. Such an investment is an obvious conflict with the mission of the CDC.

HHS released a statement noting the resignation was accepted Wednesday morning.

“Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director. Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period,” the statement said.

Fitzgerald was selected for the position in July by then Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Tom Price.