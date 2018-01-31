Carlsbad woman who lured husband into ambush to be sentenced

VISTA, Calif. – Sentencing is scheduled Wednesday for a woman and her gun instructor convicted in a plot to shoot and kill her estranged husband, who survived the attack on a dark dirt road in Carlsbad.

Diana Lovejoy, now the ex-wife of victim Greg Mulvihill, collapsed and received medical attention as the first verdicts were read Nov. 13. The 45- year-old Lovejoy and Weldon McDavid, 50, were convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutor Jodi Breton told jurors that Mulvihill got a call just before 11 p.m on Sept. 1, 2016, from a person claiming to be a private investigator, who supposedly had information on his estranged wife.

The caller instructed Mulvihill to go to a dirt road where he could pick up a package containing materials pertaining to Lovejoy, according to the prosecutor. Mulvihill and a co-worker, Jason Kovach, drove to the area and used a flashlight to look for a package taped to a power pole.

Kovach testified that they saw some rustling in the bushes, then noticed what looked like a person lying in a prone position with a rifle pointed at them. The witness said shots rang out, and he and a wounded Mulvihill took off running.

Breton said Mulvihill, 45, was trying to reclaim his life after Lovejoy had claimed that he had molested their young son and sexually abused her. The couple had been separated since July 2014 and were in the final stages of completing their divorce.

Carlsbad police determined that the phone used to call Mulvihill was purchased by Lovejoy, and feces found in the bushes at the scene of the shooting were traced to McDavid, the prosecutor said.

Investigators found a multitude of guns and a silencer in McDavid’s garage, and a “blast bag” containing seven spent shell casings, Breton told the jury.

McDavid’s attorney, Ricky Crawford, said his client was a trained marksman and former Marine who fired his rifle only after he heard someone yell “I have a gun!” If McDavid wanted to kill someone he would have, Crawford told the jury.

Brad Patton, Lovejoy’s attorney, said his client had taken out a temporary restraining order against Mulvihill because, she claimed, he was abusing her and their son.