Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The high number of flu cases this season is affecting the local blood supply, and the San Diego Blood Bank is in dire need of blood donations.

The blood bank says the recent flu outbreak has resulted in a lack of donors who are able to donate blood. During the first week of January, 400 donors had to cancel their appointments because they had the flu or weren't feeling well.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, click here.