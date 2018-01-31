3 workers injured when scaffolding falls at construction site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Three construction workers suffered severe injuries Wednesday when they fell from a scaffolding inside an apartment building under construction near Petco Park.

The industrial accident in the 200 block of Park Boulevard was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Four workers were hanging drywall inside the building when the 16-foot-high scaffolding the were standing on collapsed, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Glen Holder told FOX 5. Three of the workers suffered severe injuries. The fourth worker had only minor injuries, which were treated at the construction site.

Paramedics took the injured men, whose names were not released, to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of serious trauma, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The conditions of the victims was not immediately know, but at least one of the workers had life-threatening injuries, Holder said.

The contractor for the project is a company out of Riverside. Crews continued to work on the project after the accident.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.