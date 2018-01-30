String of burglaries target Chula Vista schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Several Chula Vista schools have been burglarized more than a dozen times since the first of the year and now, investigators are taking extra measures to find the thieves.

Since January 1, thieves have targeted five high schools and two junior high schools, stealing laptops, cameras, and cash from locked classrooms, according to police.

Investigators say the burglars could be a mix of adults of adults and students because the thieves demonstrate knowledge about where valuables are kept on campus.

The Chula Vista Police Department has ordered all patrol officers to linger at high schools while waiting for their next assignments.

“It's beneficial to the officer and to the school,” said Chula Vista Police Sgt. Joe Picone.

Chula Vista police are asking people who sees anyone on any of the campus past 10:30 p.m. to call and report them.