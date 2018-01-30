Man gets prison for killing neighbor over stolen bicycles

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man who fatally shot a neighbor in the Bostonia section of El Cajon after the defendant and his girlfriend accused the victim of stealing bicycles from them was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in state prison.

Vincent Frank Pedersen, 44, was convicted of second-degree murder in the Nov. 4, 2016, death of 34-year-old Richard Chartier.

Deputy District Attorney Kristina Trocha said Pedersen and Chartier lived about a mile from each other on the same street and had been feuding. About a month before the murder, Pedersen accused Chartier of stealing a bicycle from him and Chartier in turn threatened to kill the defendant and his dog, according to the prosecutor.

Over the next month, the defendant and the victim would see each other and exchange profanities, Trocha said.

The day of the murder, Pedersen’s girlfriend confronted Chartier on the street and accused him of stealing another bicycle and threatened to have someone “get him” if he didn’t give it back, the prosecutor said.

The girlfriend went to get Pedersen and they, along with a third person, drove to the victim’s home on Oro Street, according to Trocha

Pedersen, armed with a .45 caliber handgun, called out to Chartier from the driveway. When the victim appeared from the back yard and walked toward the defendant, he shot Chartier once in the chest and fled in his girlfriend’s car.