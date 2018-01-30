3 killed when helicopter crashes into house in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – At least three people died when a helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile southeast of John Wayne Airport, authorities said.

The aircraft came down at around 1:45 p.m. on the corner of Egret Court in a gated community of homes with red-tiled roofs in Newport Beach near the UC Irvine Campus, KTLA reported.

Four people were aboard the Robinson 44 helicopter and one person on the ground may have been injured or killed in the crash, according to the Newport Beach Police. At least three people died in the crash and two were injured, police said.

Update: 5 persons involved, 4 in helicopter and one bystander on the ground. Confirmed 3 fatalities. — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) January 30, 2018

Airport officials originally said two people were on the helicopter when it went down, but Ian Gregor, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, said four people were on the helicopter.

Helicopter video showed a badly mangled helicopter next to a house. A wall of the home was badly damaged from the impact. A portion of the helicopter covered by a yellow tarp.

Police and fire crews were on the scene. The FAA and teh National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.