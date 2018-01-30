CHP cracks down on motorcycle stunt riders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The California Highway Patrol is cracking down on reckless motorcyclists in San Diego.

CHP says there has been a spike in aggressive riding, including wheelies and other tricks, along busy freeways in the middle of the day with no regard for the safety or other drivers.

“Dangerous things, like shutting down the freeway, causing other motorists to crash and backups just so they can perform stunts, race, do things like that on the highway,” said CHP officer Jake Sanchez.

Vincent Fuentebella, a local motorcyclist, says some motorcyclists' dangerous stunts give riders a bad rap.

"To be honest with you, I really don't see the need for that and there is a time and place for that -- don't get me wrong, I love to have fun -- but if I want to ride fast, I'll do it on a track," Fuentebella said.

In response to the aggressive riding, CHP is getting aggressive with enforcing the law.

Over the weekend, CHP and Chula Vista police officers increased enforcement along Interstate 805. CHP officers issued nearly 100 tickets, made four arrests and impounded 17 motorcycles.

Fines vary, but reckless driving such as popping wheelies could cost $1,200 and result in having your bike impounded.