Broken water main floods streets in Coronado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. -- A ruptured underground water line flooded roadways along several city blocks near Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado Tuesday afternoon.

The broken 16-inch-diameter pipeline began inundating First Avenue and the 100 blocks of A and B avenues shortly after 3:30 p.m., Coronado police spokeswoman Lea Corbin said.

No structural flooding was immediately reported, but "quite a few" vehicles wound up stranded in the submerged traffic lanes, she said.

The city's water-service provider determined that the failed water line is one operated by the military. Navy utility crews were called in to shut off the flow to the damaged pipe and make repairs, according to Corbin.