19-year-old woman rescued from mangled car after hitting tree

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A 19-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tree in Oceanside early Tuesday, authorities said.

The blue Honda Accord was seen wrapped around a tree at 1:50 a.m. on College Boulevard near Marron Road, near the border of Oceanside and Carlsbad.

A man said he and other neighbors heard the crash and ran outside to help the unconscious driver. One neighbor was a nurse and was able to detect a pulse before emergency crews arrived, the man said.

A helicopter took the driver to a hospital. Her condition was unknown as of 5:30 a.m.

Investigators confirmed that speed played a factor in the crash.

#breaking: 19yo Carlsbad woman crashes into tree in Oceanside, airlifted to Scripps Mercy with life-threatening injuries. College Blvd south of Lake shut down. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/uLgJBnlIua — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) January 30, 2018