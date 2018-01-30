19-year-old woman rescued from mangled car after hitting tree

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A 19-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing into a tree in Oceanside early Tuesday, authorities said.
The blue Honda Accord was seen wrapped around a tree at 1:50 a.m. on College Boulevard near Marron Road, near the border of Oceanside and Carlsbad.
A man said he and other neighbors heard the crash and ran outside to help the unconscious driver. One neighbor was a nurse and was able to detect a pulse before emergency crews arrived, the man said.
A helicopter took the driver to a hospital. Her condition was unknown as of 5:30 a.m.
Investigators confirmed that speed played a factor in the crash.
