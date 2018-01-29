Tender Greens going cashless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Tender Greens, a company with several restaurants in the San Diego area, won't be accepting cash starting Monday.

The company decided to go cashless as a way to help promote "a cleaner and safer environment." It also stated its restaurants will be able to process orders more efficiently and won't have a need for armored trucks picking up or dropping off cash.

One woman said she supports the idea but worries she and others will lose anonymity.

"People should have the right to be anonymous in our society, with digital currency you lose the right to be anonymous and the right to be anonymous is important for people's privacy as we move into a more digital age," said Natalie Evans.

From now on, Tender Greens will only accept credit, debit and mobile payments at its registers.

Other companies are said to be testing the cashless model including Starbucks.