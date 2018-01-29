× Paddle out honors Imperial Beach city official killed at Mexico resort

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Friends of an Imperial Beach city official killed in Mexico gathered Monday morning for a ceremonial paddle out.

More than a dozen people participated in the paddle out, while many more people stood on the beach in honor of Doug Bradley.

Bradley lived in Playas de Tijuana, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border for work. He was hired by the city of Imperial Beach in 2003 and oversaw the city’s budget. He was not married and had no children.

The avid surfer, who was born in Huntington Beach, would have turned 50 years old at the time of his death.

The ceremony happened a month after the deadly shooting in Ixtapa, Mexico.

Bradley, who worked as administrative services director of Imperial Beach, was shot on Dec. 28th outside a well-known nightclub at about 4 a.m. following a dispute, according to authorities in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero.

Several hours before he was shot, Bradley was drinking at the nightclub, “4020”, according to investigators. He left with a woman whose services he had contracted but returned to the nightclub following a dispute. Bradley demanded his money be returned, saying the woman robbed him and began fighting with the establishment’s employees and patrons. He was shot and killed as he was leaving.

The suspect, identified as ‘Isidro N,’ was arrested on January 6 and is expected to stand trial, according to the Guerrero prosecutor’s office.

The relationship between the suspect and the woman is not clear, and no motive for the shooting was given.