Local non-profits receive $600,000 to reduce food waste

SAN DIEGO — Two organizations in San Diego County were among 31 recipients of $9.4 million funds from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery under its new Food Waste Prevention and Rescue Grant Program, it was announced Monday.

The program is part of California’s strategy to combat climate change, according to CalRecycle. The goal of the program is decreasing the estimated six million tons of food waste that ends up in landfills in California each year, and increasing the state’s capacity to deliver food to the roughly one in eight Californians who are food insecure.

The San Diego recipients are ProduceGood, which received $100,000, and the San Diego Food System Alliance, a project of Leah’s Pantry, which was awarded $500,000.

“Bolstering California’s food recovery infrastructure will help feed communities in need, create new jobs, and result in significant greenhouse gas reductions,” CalRecycle Director Scott Smithline said. “Our hope is that these programs will inspire similar efforts throughout California.”