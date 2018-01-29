Jaywalker killed near shopping center identified

LA MESA, Calif. — Authorities Monday identified a 44-year-old La Mesa man who died about six hours after he was hit by a vehicle while walking near Grossmont Center.

Matthew McConnell was struck about 9 p.m. Friday while walking against a red light at the intersection of Fletcher Parkway and Nagel Street, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, which cited the results of a preliminary investigation by La Mesa police.

The driver of the vehicle that hit McConnell stopped and called 911, and paramedics took the pedestrian to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where died at 3:19 p.m. Saturday or severe brain trauma and other injuries.