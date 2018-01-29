Firefighters remain on alert as red flag warning continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Warm and windy weather will continue Monday across San Diego County with red flag and high wind warnings from the National Weather Service.

The warning is set to remain in effect until about 7 p.m. Monday.

Despite recent rains helping to mitigate the fire danger, low humidity levels Monday and strong gusty Santa Ana winds will put firefighting agencies on high alert.

The windy weather is expected to die down later in the day while the hot weather should cool off throughout the week.

High temperatures Monday will be around 82 to 87 degrees at the beaches, 88 inland, 89 in the western valleys, 77 to 82 near the foothills, 63 to 72 in the mountains and 79 to 84 in the deserts.